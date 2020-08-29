California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,936,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,019,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Carrier Global Profile

