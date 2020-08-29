California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,780 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of State Street worth $51,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of State Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 205.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

STT stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

