California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,207 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 225,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

