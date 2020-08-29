California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 383,734 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Simon Property Group worth $48,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,099,000 after buying an additional 185,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

