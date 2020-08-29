California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,976 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $57,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,743 shares of company stock worth $13,834,094. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.