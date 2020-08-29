California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,390,345 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390,345 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Welltower worth $48,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 117,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Welltower by 0.8% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 524,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Welltower by 51.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

