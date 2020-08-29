California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,747 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $58,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

