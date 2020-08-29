California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,905 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of D. R. Horton worth $41,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.