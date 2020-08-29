California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,555 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 546,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $53,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 482.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 31.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

XLNX stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

