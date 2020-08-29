California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,316 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,237,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 916,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $19,399,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

