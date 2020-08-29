California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of PPG Industries worth $56,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 564,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NYSE:PPG opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

