California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $57,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $299,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,223 shares of company stock valued at $94,510,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $264.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

