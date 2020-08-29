California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,933 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Snap worth $44,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $2,011,041.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,305,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,968,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,694,110 shares of company stock worth $96,661,743 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.