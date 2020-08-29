California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 968,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,055,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.12. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

