California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 74,756 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $51,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Rollins by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Rollins stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.