California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 592,241 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 257.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 821,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 58.com were worth $44,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in 58.com by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,120,000 after acquiring an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340,526 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

