California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,412 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $55,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

