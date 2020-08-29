California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,526 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $48,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $165.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

