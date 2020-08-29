California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,731 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Zimmer Biomet worth $55,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

