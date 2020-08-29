California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,337 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Marathon Petroleum worth $55,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

