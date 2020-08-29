California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,050 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Atlassian worth $50,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 105.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,766.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

