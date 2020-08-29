California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,478,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Delta Air Lines worth $41,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

