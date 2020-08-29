California Public Employees Retirement System Has $59.48 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of SYSCO worth $59,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

