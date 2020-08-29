California Public Employees Retirement System Has $57.14 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of McKesson worth $57,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in McKesson by 300.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in McKesson by 90.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

