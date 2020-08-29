California Public Employees Retirement System Has $55.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,288,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $55,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

