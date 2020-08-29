California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.91 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $47,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 771,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 707,692 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

KHC stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.