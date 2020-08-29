California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.73 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Corning worth $43,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 326.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

