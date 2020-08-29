California Public Employees Retirement System Has $42.56 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.85% of CDK Global worth $42,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3,830.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 503,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 490,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,417 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $47.68 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

