California Public Employees Retirement System Has $42.52 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $42,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $966.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $912.29 and its 200-day moving average is $780.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $980.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

