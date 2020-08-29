California Public Employees Retirement System Has $41.93 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $41,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 419,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

