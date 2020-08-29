California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $55,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $233.27 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.33.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.