California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,471,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854,085 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $55,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

