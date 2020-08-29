California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 32,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of HP worth $57,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in HP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

HP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

