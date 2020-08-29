California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $51,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

MRVL opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

