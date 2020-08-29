California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Trane worth $47,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,458 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

