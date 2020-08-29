California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 389,650 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,650 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $55,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

PDD stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.