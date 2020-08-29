California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 19,522 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $48,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after buying an additional 677,872 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after buying an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 126,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $122.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

