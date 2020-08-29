California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,172 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.86% of FLIR Systems worth $45,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

