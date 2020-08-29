California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of PPL worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

