California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Okta worth $51,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

