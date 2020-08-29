California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,900 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Cintas worth $53,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $333.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $334.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

