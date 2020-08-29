California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,841 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Fortive worth $45,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 56.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 54.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 33,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.83 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $776,461,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

