California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 277,528 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 174.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,349 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of SEA worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE opened at $152.67 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

