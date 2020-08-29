California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,150 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Seattle Genetics worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $783,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,345 shares of company stock worth $30,147,594. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

SGEN stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.