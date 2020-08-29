CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $288.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.37. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,419,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CalAmp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CalAmp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 124,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

