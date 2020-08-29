Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) CEO Sells $215,280,000.00 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CALM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

