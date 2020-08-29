Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $110.86 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $113.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,988. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

