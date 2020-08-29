Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.