Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 808,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Bunge worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bunge by 47.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 46.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NYSE BG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. 717,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,598. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

