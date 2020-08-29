BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

